Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.76 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $140.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

