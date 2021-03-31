PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%.

PTE opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

