Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.51 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.23 or 0.00061343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $33.51 billion and $3.24 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00319482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00815724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00083707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010208 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,060,827,713 coins and its circulating supply is 924,803,599 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

