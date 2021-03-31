Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.27 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for $398.88 or 0.00673460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $2,930.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00062096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00321161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.40 or 0.00848241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00089161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,232 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

