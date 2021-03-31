POPCHAIN Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $827,649.75 and approximately $1,703.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

