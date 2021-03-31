POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 451,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

PKX stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.20. 155,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $72.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

