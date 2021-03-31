PotCoin Price Down 4.3% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $13,574.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.89 or 0.03252621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.00335765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $546.78 or 0.00921054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00421086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.56 or 0.00376599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00265210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024090 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,981,316 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

