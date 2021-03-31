Power Ledger Market Capitalization Hits $282.51 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 46% higher against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $282.51 million and approximately $138.63 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00639465 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,376.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026672 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,097,654 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.