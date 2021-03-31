Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.
OTCMKTS:PSIX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Power Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Power Solutions International
