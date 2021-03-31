Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

OTCMKTS:PSIX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Power Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

