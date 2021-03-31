Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PBTS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,878. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.
About Powerbridge Technologies
