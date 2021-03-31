Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PBTS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,878. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.