Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) were down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $29.34. Approximately 4,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 148,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.70.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

