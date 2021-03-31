Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTIL. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $133,209.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,443 shares of company stock worth $929,249. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

DTIL stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

