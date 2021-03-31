Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $278.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.