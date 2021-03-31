Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.86

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.86 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 99.20 ($1.30). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 606,919 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market cap of £825.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.86.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Tim Elliott bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.