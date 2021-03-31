Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

Premier Oil stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,959. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

