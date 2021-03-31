Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PMOIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

PMOIY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.86. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

