PRIA (PRIA) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One PRIA token can currently be bought for approximately $10.56 or 0.00018086 BTC on exchanges. PRIA has a market capitalization of $732,562.69 and approximately $32,596.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 604,202.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00062854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00284620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.94 or 0.00905705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031276 BTC.

PRIA Profile

The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

PRIA Token Trading

