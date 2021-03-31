Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 30,556 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.23% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $158,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of USPH opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

USPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $120,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

