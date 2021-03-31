Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

