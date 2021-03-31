PRiVCY 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $39,226.69 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

