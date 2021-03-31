Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IPDN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,374. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

