Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of IPDN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,374. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Professional Diversity Network
