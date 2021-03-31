Professional Planning Buys 1,777 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Professional Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 589,025 shares of company stock valued at $44,267,002 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,575. The stock has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.