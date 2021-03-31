Professional Planning Invests $1.37 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Professional Planning purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.86 and its 200 day moving average is $215.80. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

