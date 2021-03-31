Professional Planning Invests $1.79 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

NFLX traded up $9.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.60. The company has a market cap of $231.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.51 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

