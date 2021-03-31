Professional Planning Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,909. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $121.77 and a 12-month high of $209.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.