Professional Planning Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,877,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,072,000 after purchasing an additional 267,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

