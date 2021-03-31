Professional Planning Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

Shares of ZM traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,262. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 401.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.60 and its 200 day moving average is $413.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,430.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

