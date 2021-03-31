Professional Planning Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,223 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $13.39 on Wednesday, hitting $478.85. 52,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.71 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.50 and a 200 day moving average of $476.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

