Professional Planning Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,000. Tesla accounts for about 2.6% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded up $24.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $660.54. The stock had a trading volume of 565,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. The company has a market cap of $634.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,297.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $702.34 and a 200 day moving average of $611.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,163 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,322. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

