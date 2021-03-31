Professional Planning Purchases Shares of 8,452 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Professional Planning bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.65. 93,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

