Professional Planning Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Professional Planning decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,389,868 shares in the company, valued at $848,318,875.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,971,110 shares of company stock worth $612,726,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.