Professional Planning Sells 1,109 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Professional Planning lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 51,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.34. 270,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,508,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.