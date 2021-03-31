Professional Planning Takes $1.15 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Professional Planning bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $8.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.60. The company had a trading volume of 203,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,759,811. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

