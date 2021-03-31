Professional Planning Takes $3.11 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $27.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,074.33. 42,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,059.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,787.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,083.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

