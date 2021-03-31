Project Pai Trading 48.2% Higher This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $52.92 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,738,967,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,535,876,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

