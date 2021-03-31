Propy (PRO) Price Up 33.2% Over Last Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Propy has a total market capitalization of $57.60 million and $1.67 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Propy token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00050162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.00632955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy (PRO) is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

