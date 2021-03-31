ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,019 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61.

