ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,485 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,567,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $12,403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,808,979. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

