Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

