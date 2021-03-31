Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Short Interest Update

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCA remained flat at $$22.92 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. Protective Insurance has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $324.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

