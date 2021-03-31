Proton Price Hits $0.0247 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Proton has traded up 98.8% against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $115.57 million and approximately $20.84 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

