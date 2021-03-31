ProximaX Price Tops $0.0030 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and $399,987.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00061667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00321340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.30 or 0.00812457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00029895 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

