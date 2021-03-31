ProxyNode (PRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,947.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $98,339.11 and approximately $1,947.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 181,526,028 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

