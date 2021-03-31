Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.12. 102,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

