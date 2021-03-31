Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Trading Down 2.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.40. Approximately 1,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

