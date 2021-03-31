Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $250.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.38.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

