PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Cap Achieves $2.28 Million

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 8% against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $4,660.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00046739 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 12,388.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00038692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00643463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH (NEWS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

