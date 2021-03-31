Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 221,134 shares.The stock last traded at $44.15 and had previously closed at $44.00.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

