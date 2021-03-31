PumaPay (PMA) Price Down 46.2% This Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $789,556.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.08 or 0.00629859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.