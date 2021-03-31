Pundi X (NPXS) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $947.05 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00644265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,397,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.